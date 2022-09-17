Mega event at MP's Kuno National Park, PM Modi to release African cheetahs on his b'day

Bhopal, Sep 17 Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park is all set to welcome African Cheetahs, who have arrived from Namibia.

A special Jumbo Jet Boeing 747 carrying eight cheetahs landed at Gwalior airport on Saturday morning.

As per the earlier plan, the special plane carrying the big cats was to land at the Jaipur airport (Rajasthan), which was later changed to Gwalior airport. The cheetahs were then flown to Sheopur's Kuno National Park (KNP) in a special aircraft.

Several teams of wildlife doctors/experts will monitor the health condition of cheetahs who arrived in the state after 16 hours of air journey from Namibia, forest officials said. "After a routine health checkup, these fastest moving wild animals were taken to their new destination - Sheopur district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release them into Kuno National Park on Saturday" they added.

Notably, the special event was scheduled for September 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi's 72nd birthday.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste and state BJP chief V. D. Sharma among others will welcome the prime minister and witness the release of the cheetahs.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP has made elaborate plans to make the occasion memorable. The fortnight-long celebrations of the Prime Minister's birthday will culminate on October 2.

