Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma holds 'CM Connect' to engage with villagers

Shillong, Oct 30 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday held the CM Connect programme at Thangsning village under Mawkynrew Block in East Khasi Hills District, directly engaging with villagers to understand their concerns and development needs.

The CM Connect initiative, a flagship citizen-engagement platform of the state government, seeks to strengthen participatory governance by fostering direct dialogue between the Chief Minister and residents at the grassroots level.

During the interaction, community representatives raised issues such as the need for Higher Secondary Schools, a Community College, improved MNREGA implementation, additional Anganwadi Centres, a Veterinary Centre, water supply expansion, better roads and bridges, reliable electricity, and sports infrastructure.

Responding to these concerns, Sangma announced Rs 13.35 crore for the construction of the Jongksha–Thynroit Bridge to improve connectivity, and sanction of an Artificial Turf adjacent to the Indoor Stadium in Mawkynrew to promote sports and youth development.

He further said 1,700 new Mini Anganwadi Centres will be established across Meghalaya within two years to cover all uncovered villages. “In the meantime, these centres will operate from community spaces within three months,” he added. Another Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned for repair and maintenance of 20 existing centres under a state scheme.

On education, the Chief Minister said the government spends over ₹3,500 crore annually on the sector -- Rs 2,000 crore on salaries and Rs 1,000 crore in grants to 4,500 private aided schools, the highest in the North East. He said grants for Adhoc and SSA schools would be restructured and school categories rationalised to improve efficiency and equity.

Addressing farmers’ issues, Sangma announced expansion of the CM FARM+ and CM SEEDS schemes with increased funding to support diverse agricultural needs.

“Your inputs and cooperation enable us to serve you better. Together, we will build stronger communities and ensure that every household benefits from our development efforts,” he said.

