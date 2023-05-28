Meghalaya: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts West Khasi Hills

West Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], May 28 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya on Sunday around 3 pm.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated the tremors were felt 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 14:58:46 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 91.58, Depth: 10 Km, Region: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

However, no damage was reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor