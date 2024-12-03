Meghalaya set to invest over Rs 1000 crore for sports infrastructure: CM

Shillong, Dec 3 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the government is set to invest more than Rs 1000 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in the hill state.

Sangma attended an outreach program today at Nongstoin in the West Khasi Hills area of the state.

He said: “Our government is investing over Rs 1000 crore in enhancing sports infrastructure across Meghalaya and I assure people that the ruling dispensation here will work in tandem with the community to establish sports infrastructure in rural areas.”

Sangma’s outreach program - the ‘CM Connect’ was conducted for villages under Nongstoin Block and was attended by heads and representatives of different departments and representatives from villages.

Locals and representatives raised various concerns and sought Chief Minister Sangma’s intervention.

The issues flagged by the people centred around sanctions for roads and bridges, health centres, tourism infrastructure development, sports infrastructure, availability of banks, enhancement of sanctions for flagships schemes, upgradation of schools, veterinary services, etc

The Chief Minister lent a patient ear to all issues and provided directives for prompt and necessary action to department heads.

Addressing concerns about health facilities, Sangma noted that the government is fortifying existing health centres to maximise their capacity.

He also stated that the government will provide infrastructure grants to nonprofit organisations to enhance their existing healthcare facilities.

Sangma further announced that the government will undertake the upgrading of Nongstoin Civil Hospital at the earliest.

Responding to the request for interest subvention for SHGs, he gave an assurance that he would take up the matter with the Union Finance Minister.

In response to the request for the construction of village roads, the Chief Minister informed that a few road projects will also be initiated through the CM Rural Connect program.

Addressing the gathering, he said that ‘CM Connect’ is an opportunity for the government to listen and resolve the issues of the people. He also encouraged the MLAs and department Heads to connect with the people at their level.

The ‘CM Connect’ held in Nongstoin today is the fifth such program conducted in the state and Chief Minister Sangma said that he will continue the momentum to bring governance closer to the people.

