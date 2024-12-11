Mehrauli constituency residents blame AAP govt for development woes done in last 5 years

New Delhi, Dec 11 Amid the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) public outreach programme ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, the people of Mehrauli Assembly constituency claim that no developmental works have been undertaken since the last five years in the national capital under the current government's tenure led by Chief Minister Atishi.

Sharpening its attack on the Delhi government over its failure to undertake any development in the constituency area, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the AAP government as Naresh Yadav is currently the MLA from Mehrauli Assembly constituency.

Several residents of Mehrauli constituency told IANS about the lack of basic civic amenities such as electricity, water, roads, sewage, etc.

A local resident Suraj said, "No work has been done here. The promise of providing Ganga water has also not been fulfilled yet. No development has taken place for the last 10 years, even the water lines have not been laid. The old water line which was laid down during the previous Congress government is still being used. There is no water and sewer facility, with sewage water overflowing in the streets. But no one tried to get it fixed. The promises made by Aam Aadmi Party have not been fulfilled till now. In mohallas and settlements, senior citizens were not even paid monthly pensions on time. As the elections are coming near, pension applications are being distributed and many more announcements are being made now only for electoral gains."

Another local resident Ram Prakash said, "I am not happy with the work of the present AAP government and the local MLA. The condition of roads in our area are in pathetic condition, drinking water woes also persist. The AAP MLA in our area is Naresh Yadav. He has been a legislator from here for the last 10 years, but he has not done any development. He only comes asking for votes at the time of elections. There are potholes on the roads, dirty water is emanating from the water taps, due to which people are falling ill."

He further added: "Accidents often happen on the roads and people get injured. The promise made to build roads like those in foreign countries was also not fulfilled. The condition of Mohalla clinics is so bad that they have become garbage heaps and some Aam Aadmi Party people sit there, drink alcohol and have fun. If you want, I can take you to Lado Sarai or Mukhiya Colony and show that no developmental work has been done there. The AAP only spends money on promotions through advertisements with their party posters being printed, but the reality is that no substantial work has been done here. We and the entire people of Mehrauli are not happy with them."

Another local resident Mahendra said, "The promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party in our area, like building beautiful roads and providing facilities like in foreign countries have not been fulfilled till now. There was talks of ending water shortage but that, too, has not been resolved yet. There was no improvement in terms of roads, water and other basic facilities. The MLA has not done any special work, and I am not at all satisfied with him. Nothing concrete has been done here, only promises were made which have not been fulfilled till now."

A local resident Tara Devi said, "There is a lot of water shortage in my area. We do not get water at all during summers. Some water still comes in winter. The roads in our area are also in very bad condition. Even the drains keep overflowing on the roads. There is no one to see and resolve our problems. Drain water keeps flowing till the entire street. We live with a lot of suffering."

