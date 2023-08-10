Meitei woman gangraped by Kuki miscreants, another Manipur gang rape horror emerges

Another gangrape incident in Manipur came to light after an FIR was filed on Wednesday. A 37-year-old woman complained that she was gang-raped by Kuki men while she was trying to flee from her home in Churachandpur when the ethnic clashes broke out on May 3. The FIR was filed on 9 August as a Meitei woman victim filed a report complaining that she was gang-raped by unknown Kuki miscreants on 3 May.

After the registration of the FIR, a medical examination of the victim was also conducted. It is learnt that Women PS Bishnupur forwarded the FIR to Churachandpur PS for further probe.Sectarian violence has ravaged Manipur since 3 May in which women have been victims of brutal attacks.India's northeastern states have been historically prone to insurgencies and ethnic violence but the vicious conflict between majority Meiteis and minority tribal Kukis in Manipur hit world headlines last month when a video surfaced of two Kuki women being paraded naked through a jeering mob.Kukis say a loosely formed group of Meitei women, known as Meira Paibis, or Women Torchbearers, is responsible for instigating some of the rapes of women of the minority community. The Meiteis deny the accusation but the incidents underline the bitterness between communities in the small state on the border with Myanmar.