Member of Gogi gang shot dead in Delhi's Alipur area

New Delhi, April 22 An alleged member of the infamous Gogi gang was shot dead while another sustained injuries after four unidentified men opened fire on them at Dayal market in the outskirts of Delhi on Monday, police said, adding that they are probing the incident with all angles including intergang rivalry.

The deceased was identified as Narender a.k.a Dhilu while the injured identified as Tarun a.k.a Chhola, who received three gunshot wounds, is undergoing treatment at SRHC hospital, officials said. Both are residents of Alipur area in Outer North district.

Narender was a ‘bad character’ as per the record of the local police station. He was involved in a robbery case in 2017 and an Arms Act case in 2019.

Sharing the details, police said that an information was received around 2 p.m. about a firing incident near Mini Stadium, Nehru Enclave, Dayal Market, Alipur following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that four people had fired upon three men, who were sitting in a Tata Ace vehicle.

“Narender was shot six to seven times, and he was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. Tarun received three gunshot wounds while one Amit fled from the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) R.K. Singh.

The DCP further said that initial probe suggests intergang rivalry as Narender belonged to Gogi gang but all the angles are being investigated.

“An FIR is being registered and six teams have been formed to trace the accused and investigation is underway,” the DCP added.

