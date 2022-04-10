Memories in art

New Delhi, April 10 Gallery Art Exposure in Kolkata is showing 'Memory Leaves', an exhibition of three emerging artists - Viraag Desai, Radhika Agarwala and Rid Burman - who have created works that embody their idea of the world they inhabit.

Using their art education abroad to define their own journeys, the viewers will sense a direct semblance to the lyricism of poetic nuances and fineness of practice as visual artists. In all their compositions, we can revisit spatial memories that are translated into different mediums; the experience for each viewer will be sensorial as

each artist conjures up memories of a not-so-forgotten past into formulations that translate into a visual, contemplative dialogue.

Rid Burman presents 'photograms' created in the dynamics of dark room drama in Paris. Colour for Burman is about an evocative mood of emotion. After shooting an array of fashion sequences for elite magazines, his eyes rest on abstract moorings that have about them a dense deepness as well as a connectivity of cohesive patterns that define the universe. Colour and context both take on dispersive dimensions when he plays with multiple possibilities in the charting of abstract notes in earth rhymes.

For Radhika Agrawala, who just returned from Art Dubai, it is about reframing the prism of nature as a confluence of perception as well as feeling for nature and all that is therein. Her work aims to coax the sublime from the subliminal. Her formations are like evocations of the ancient past touched with futuristic possibilities-perhaps a nod to modernism's different registers. Her vision of forms is distinctly feminine and privileges a subtle harmony with nature over her mastery of intent, as evidenced by the imperceptible transitions.

With works inviting the viewer to open up to a great multiplicity of alternative ideas in sculptural signatures, Viraag Desai loves having a digital dalliance with the essence of form. The works stand alone as hypnotising, visually pleasing and prompting introspection, but are activated in a certain context of all art explorations that have come before them, by breaking down binaries.

Somak Mitra, Director, Gallery Art Exposure, shares: "'Memory Leaves' is a coming together of three vibrant contemporary artists, each individual and with disparate distinctive styles who have gathered together to sum up their expressionist journeys through their learning in a novel and explorative way.

"Audiences will be treated to abstract colour and dark patterns in photograms, with distinctive feminine artistic forms that swing between the past and future and the exciting presentation of 3D art where art and science merge in an interesting new dimension allowing audiences to have a taste and feel of new vistas of communication that are both visual and one that can be experienced." The exhibition is on till June 30.

