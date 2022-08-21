Memories of forgotten heroes to come alive in Pune's Chapekar Wada
By IANS | Published: August 21, 2022 09:15 AM 2022-08-21T09:15:03+5:30 2022-08-21T09:30:07+5:30
Pune, Aug 21 Over 15 years after the famed Chapekar Wada was rebuilt at a cost of nearly Rs 50 lakh, the next phase of a museum dedicated to little-known or forgotten heroes of India's Independence movement will come up here.
While a section of the museum is ready, the next phase will see a memorial dedicated to the dare-devil Chapekar Brothers, which is slated for a tentative inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, according to Chapekar Smarak Samiti
