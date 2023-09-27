Mentally challenged man tied to pole, beaten to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 27 A 26-year-old mentally challenged man was tied to a pole and beaten to death in northeast Delhi by some boys after they suspected him of being a thief, an official said on Wednesday, adding that the police have apprehended seven individuals, including a minor in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as Isar, a resident of Sunder Nagri, while the accused were identified as Kamal (23), Manoj (19), Yunus (20), Kishan (19), Pappu (24), Lucky (19) and a juvenile (17).

The official said that the accused have disclosed that at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday and they caught Isar "lurking" in the area. "They thought that he was a thief and started questioning him but he was unable to reply properly. They then tied him up to an electric pole and had thrashed him," said the official.

According to police, a call was received on Tuesday at 10:46 p.m. in which Abdul Wajid, a fruit seller, told the police that when he reached home at about 6:30 p.m., he saw his son Isar, lying outside the house.

"There were injury marks all over Isar's body and he was in pain. Isar told Wajid that on Tuesday morning, some boys caught him near G-4 Block, Sunder Nagri. They thought that he is a thief and tied him to a pole," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"They thrashed him using sticks... Assailants were identified as some boys who live near G-4 Block in Sunder Nagri area. Israr was brought home by his neighbour Aamir in a rickshaw," said the DCP.

"At about 7.00 p.m., on Tuesday, Isar succumbed to his injuries at his house. Wajid called the PCR and informed the police about the incident. Following which, the body was shifted to the GTB Hospital," the DCP added.

"Postmortem was conducted at the Hospital on Wednesday. The doctors found blunt force injuries all over his body including back, arms and legs. Cause of death is shock and haemorrhage," the DCP said.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) condemned the incident, saying: "Incidents of abuse, physical attacks and killings of disabled people are being reported at regular intervals.However, this has acquired a much more dangerous dimension with disabled people being targeted for their religious identity."

The NPRD cited media reports that claimed Israr was beaten to death for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor