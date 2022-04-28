Mercury crosses 45 degree Celsius in 7 Rajasthan districts

Jaipur, April 28 As Rajasthan reeled under severe heat wave, the temperature soared above 45 degree-mark in seven districts of the state in the past 24 hours.

While Banswara recorded the highest temperature of 45.5 degrees on Wednesday, Vanasthali clocked 45.4 degrees, Dholpur 45.4, Barmer 45.1, Jodhpur's Phalodi 45.2, Bikaner 45.2 and Karauli was at 45 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in eight districts was above 44 degrees with Pilani registering 44.4 degrees, Churu 44, Sriganganagar 44.7, Nagaur 44.5, Bundi 44.5, Baran's Anta 44.2, Dungarpur 44.4 and Jalore 44.4 degrees.

At 10 districts, temperatures were above 43 degrees. These include Chhittorgarh which recorded 43.2 degrees, Hanumangarh 43.6, Sirohi 43.3, Sawai Madhopur and Alwar had 43.5 each.

Kota clocked 43.6 degrees, Jaisalmer 43, Jodhpur 43.6, Ajmer and Bhilwara 43 degrees each. Chittorgarh recorded temperature of 42.5, Alwar 42.2, Jaipur 42.4, Sikar 42 and Udaipur's Dabok had 41.6 degrees.

The highest minimum (nightly) temperature in the state was recorded in Jodhpur at 30.9 degrees and in Barmer at 30.8 degrees.

Met department has given heat wave warning in Rajasthan for Thursday in 17 districts Banswara, Nagaur, Bundi, Baran, Dungarpur, Jalore, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Churu, Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar districts.

In four districts, which are Bharatpur, Jaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur, dusty winds will blow at a speed of 25 to 35 km.

It has warned ederly, children and sick people to be extra careful and take precautions during heat wave.

Elderly, children and sick people can become victims of heat due to heat wave. Avoid dehydration or lack of water. Drink a good amount of water. ORS solution, lassi, lemonade, buttermilk, etc. can be drunk.

Farmers are advised to irrigate the fields regularly in the morning and evening to protect the crops from heat stress.

Necessary steps should be taken to protect animals and wild animals from heat wave, says advice from the met department.

