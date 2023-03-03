Met Department predicts rains in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 3 Amid a heat wave warning in Rajasthan, the Met Department on Friday announced change of weather on the weekend with rains likely in some parts of the state.

It said that there will be a change from Friday evening itself.

"There is a possibility of rain with cloud cover in the districts of Jodhpur division. Besides Jodhpur, the weather will also change in the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions on March 4 and 5. There is a possibility of rain in a total of 14 districts," an official said.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said: "An anti-cyclonic system arising in the Bay of Bengal, which is active in North India, is bringing a new weather system in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The effect of this system will change the weather in south-west and southeast parts of Rajasthan. Although there will be no more rain from this system, but light rain may occur in many places, which will give people some relief from the heat."

According to the Met office, clouds can be seen in Jaisalmer, Barmer and Jodhpur districts of Jodhpur division from Friday evening. At the same time, there may be light rain or drizzle at some places.

On March 4, apart from Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions, weather will change in the districts of Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions. Light rain may occur in Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, Jaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Kota, and Bundi districts.

On March 5, there is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Jaipur, and Udaipur division till noon. After this, the weather will start drying from late evening and once again the temperature will start rising from March 6.

February was quite warm in Rajasthan and the Met Department had predicted severe heat in March.



arc/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor