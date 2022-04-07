Met dept issues heatwave warning for Raj as mercury soars

Jaipur, April 7 As Rajasthan continued to sizzle on Thursday with day temperature crossing the 40- degree Celsius-mark in many districts, the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur issued a heatwave alert in the state until April 11.

The maximum temperature in Barmer soared to 44.9-degree Celcius on Thursday, making it the hottest district in the state.

Next was Phalodi at 44.8-degree Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer (44.4), Shriganganagar (44.3), Bikaner (44), Jodhpur (43.4), Pilani (43.3) and Churu (43.2).

The day temperature in almost all the cities was 4 to 6-degree Celsius higher than the normal temperature at this time of the year, met officials confirmed.

The reason behind the rise in temperature has been attributed to direct winds coming from Pakistan. There is no moisture in these western winds coming from the Arabian Sea and therefore the temperature is rising due to dry wind.

In the next 2-3 days, it can further increase by 1 to 2-degree Celsius.

Severe heatwave forecast has been made for Friday and Saturday in Banswara, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Shriganganagar, Barmer and Jaisalmer.

