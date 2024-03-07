MHA Declared Lashkar-E-Taiba Operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar in PoK As Terrorist Under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially designated Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and currently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, as a terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declares Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, presently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. pic.twitter.com/D8AjkPxXYM — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), hereafter referred to as the said Act, was enacted to enhance the prevention of specific unlawful activities by individuals and associations, particularly addressing terrorist activities and related matters. Moreover, clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the said Act empower the Central Government to include an individual's name in the Fourth Schedule if it suspects their involvement in terrorism.

The ministry issued a notification announcing that Mohammad Qasim, a 32-year-old permanent resident of Angrala in Reasi district Jammu, is involved in a multitude of terrorist activities. These activities include coordinating, supplying, and identifying locations for drones to drop arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and cash. Additionally, he is alleged to be responsible for delivering and managing consignments from across the border with the intention to wage war against the country.

Mohammad Qasim has further been implicated in numerous terror attacks and bomb blasts, resulting in fatalities and injuries to several individuals. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Qasim has actively expanded the scope of his terror operations. This expansion includes the establishment of new terror modules through recruitment and radicalization, facilitated by various channels including social media platforms and encrypted online communication applications.

