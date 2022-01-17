MHA promotes four 1997 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officers to Additional Director General rank

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday promoted four 1997 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officers to the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

The decision was taken in pursuance of the recommendations of the Screening Committee in its meeting held on December 24 last year and with the approval of the Competent Authority, the MHA order mentions.

These four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, presently posted in the AGMUT cadre, have been promoted to the "ADGP grade with effect from January 1, 2022".

Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sagar Preet Hooda, Inspector General of Police (Arunachal Pradesh) Hargobinder Singh and Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Atul Katiyar have been promoted on a "notional basis and on the actual basis with effect from the date of assumption of charge".

Joint Director in Central Bureau of Investigation Sharad Agarwal, presently posted on central deputation, is granted "proforma promotion in the ADGP grade on notional basis and on the actual basis with effect from the date of assumption of charge of his immediate junior in the cadre".

( With inputs from ANI )

