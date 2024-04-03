MHA Revokes FCRA Licenses of Five NGOs Citing Violations: Sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took decisive action against five prominent non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on Wednesday, April 3, by revoking their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses. The move comes after the MHA conducted thorough investigations and due process, uncovering various violations, including the misuse of foreign grants.

The NGOs affected by this decision are the CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI), according to official sources.

The decision to revoke the licenses was made based on comprehensive investigations that revealed multiple violations by the concerned NGOs. These violations include the misuse of foreign grants, among other reasons not specified by the MHA.

The affected NGOs have not yet issued public statements regarding the revocation of their FCRA licenses. However, it is expected that they will respond to the MHA's decision in due course.