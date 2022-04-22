MHA seeks service medal recommendations from States, Central agencies on I-Day 2022

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought recommendations from states, Central agencies, and police forces for awards of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

MHA's Police-I division, in a written letter, has requested that the recommendations "relating to the awards of service medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2022 should be sent or submitted online by May 15, 2022, positively".

"It is important to note that recommendation received after May 15, 2022, shall not be entertained by this Ministry," mentions the letter.

The order copy specifically mentioned giving the instruction top priority. "This may be accorded top priority."

Earlier, the Ministry send a similar letter on March 3 on the subject by which recommendations were called for by May 15.

The letter was issued on Wednesday to the Home Secretaries of all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) except Meghalaya.

A similar letter was also issued to the Directors General of Police of all the states and UTs; and Directors of Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Special Protection Group (SPG), North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Railway Police Force (RPF), Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Assam Rifles (Through LOAR) have also been directed to recommend personnel from their forces.

Besides, the letter has been sent to the Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Cabinet Secretary for recommendations for the award of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day.

A total of 1380 Police personnel were awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2021. Of them, two President's Police Medal for Gallantry and 628 Police Medal for Gallantry were awarded.

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to 88 personnel in 2021 while Police Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to 662 personnel the same year.

( With inputs from ANI )

