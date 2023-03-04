Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates praises India’s progress in different sectors

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has commended the progress India is making in fields like health, development and climate and said the country is showing what is possible when investment is made in innovation.

He also praised India for its amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation and said they saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world.

Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his trip to India.

He said in a write-up, At a time when the world has so many challenges, it’s inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India. Although he didn’t travel much over the past three years because of the pandemic, Gates said he has been in touch with Modi, especially about developing Covid vaccines and investing in India’s health systems.

Besides producing new lifesaving tools, India also excels at delivering them its public health system has delivered more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines Gates said, adding that it created an open-source platform in Co-WIN, which allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and delivered digital certifications for those who were vaccinated.

Prime Minister Modi believes that Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree, he said. He noted that India transferred emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic.

This was only possible because India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking. It’s a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment, he said.

Gates said he discussed with Modi India’s G20 presidency this year and added that it’s an excellent opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in the country can benefit the world, and to help other countries adopt them.