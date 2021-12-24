MiG-21 fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes near Jaisalmer
By ANI | Published: December 24, 2021 10:59 PM2021-12-24T22:59:01+5:302021-12-24T23:10:02+5:30
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, sources said.
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, sources said.
Till last reports came in, a search was on for the pilot, sources added.
Minutes after this, the IAF in a tweet, confirmed the crash of its aircraft.
"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," IAF tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app