By IANS | Published: January 17, 2022 09:42 PM2022-01-17T21:42:04+5:302022-01-17T21:50:08+5:30

Militants hurl grenade at Srinagar police control room, no damage caused

Srinagar, Jan 17 Militants hurled a grenade on Monday at the police control room (PCR) in Srinagar city but it exploded without causing any damage.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at the 6th India Reserve Battalion at the PCR in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

"The grenade exploded without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

On Sunday, a civilian and a policeman were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a party of the security forces in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.

