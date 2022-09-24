Militants shoot at non-local labourer in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 24 Militants shot and injured a non-local labourer in J&K's Pulwama district on Saturday.

The police said that militants fired at a non-local labourer identified as Shamshad in Ratnipora area of Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

"The victim has been shifted to the hospital in an injured condition. The area has been surrounded for searches," the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor