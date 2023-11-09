MIM fields corporator Mubeen from Bahadurpura

Hyderabad, Nov 9 Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has named Muhammad Mubeen as its candidate from the Bahadurpura Assembly constituency.

MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced on ‘X’ that Mubeen will be the party candidate.

Mubeen is a corporator of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from Shastripuram division. He was elected four times to the municipal body since 2002.

Owaisi thanked Maozam Khan, who was elected from Bahadurpura for three terms. He had also served as MLA from Asifnagar for one term.

With this, the MIM has announced candidates for all nine Assembly seats it is contesting. All the constituencies are in Hyderabad and these include seven seats which it has been winning since 2009.

The party has dropped three sitting legislators. Senior leaders Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Khan are the other sitting MLAs who have been denied renomination.

Former mayors Mir Zulfekhar Ali and Majid Hussain are contesting from Charminar and Nampally seats respectively.

Meraj Hussain, who was elected from Nampally in 2018, has been shifted to Yakutpura.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from Chandrayangutta. The MIM has once again fielded Ahmed Balala from Malakpet and Kausar Mohiuddin from Karwan.

The party has also decided to contest Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar seats. In Jubilee Hills, where Congress has fielded former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin, MIM has fielded its corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin.

In Rajendranagar, former corporator B. Ravi Yadav is the MIM candidate.

MIM, a friendly party of BRS, has appealed to people to support BRS in all the constituencies barring the nine where it has fielded its candidates.

