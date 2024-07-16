Minister assures steps to end Bengaluru's parking woes

Bengaluru, July 16 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that the government will take steps to permanently solve the parking problem in Bengaluru by discussing the issue with with BBMP and the Transport Department.

Responding to a question raised by BJP member S.R. Vishwanath, he said: "Due to the lack of infrastructure, vehicles are being parked on the roads, which is causing traffic congestion. To prevent this, BBMP, the Transport Department, and the Police Department should work together. Only if there is a designated parking space for vehicles should building permits be issued. We will discuss and take necessary steps to implement such rules."

He also said that 1,194 no-parking roads have been identified in Bengaluru city. In 2022, 12,07,651 cases were booked and a fine of Rs 20,84 crore was collected. In 2023, 11.30 lakh cases were booked and a fine of Rs 37.30 crore was collected. Till June 3, 2024, 5,21,326 cases were booked and a fine of Rs 5.97 crore was collected.

To control traffic, the Home Minister said that not only the lower-level staff but also the DCP and ACP of the Traffic Division have been instructed to work on the roads for at least two hours in the morning and evening.

