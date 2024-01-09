Minister Baljeet Kaur Announces Extended Lohri Celebrations in Punjab

Punjab's Cabinet Minister for Social Security, Women, and Child Development, Dr. Baljeet Kaur, announced an extended celebration of Lohri for daughters from January 13 to 20. According to a report by Editorji, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance and respect for daughters in society. Kaur encouraged students to focus on their studies and participate more actively in co-curricular activities, emphasizing that education empowers girls to achieve great heights. She highlighted the government's relentless efforts towards the education and social development of girls in Punjab.

Kaur further boosted the morale of students by distributing school bags during her "My Daughter, My Pride" campaign, visiting various classrooms to inspire them. The auspicious festival of Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp, especially by the Sikh communities in Punjab. To celebrate this festival, individuals follow the tradition of lighting a bonfire either outside their homes or in an open area, using wood and cow dung cakes. As part of the ritual, offerings such as sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi and peanuts are offered to the blazing fire while participants perform parikrama around it. The day also marks the harvesting of crops, the produce of which is used to prepare bhog offerings which are reverently offered to the fire. Lohri is slated to be celebrated on Sunday, January 14, 2024. This implies that Makar Sankranti, a related festival, is expected to occur on Monday, January 15, 2024.

