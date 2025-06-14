Minister calls crash a 'humanitarian priority', reaffirms India’s global standing in aviation safety

New Delhi, June 14 Civl Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday reaffirmed India’s global standing in aviation safety, noting that international organisations, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), have consistently rated the country's aviation regulatory systems as robust and compliant.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and transparency.

At a press briefing in the national capital, Naidu, along with Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, detailed the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 and outlined the immediate response by the government, the status of ongoing investigations, and future reforms aimed at strengthening aviation safety.

On June 12, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating between Ahmedabad and Gatwick Airport (London), crashed within one minute of take-off. The crash occurred in the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality of Ahmedabad. The flight was carrying 242 individuals—230 passengers, 2 pilots, and 10 crew members.

Among the deceased are the passengers and young medical students from Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad. Their untimely demise has been described as a profound loss not only to their families but also to the nation’s future.

In the immediate aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he interacted with the injured and bereaved families and reviewed rescue and relief efforts. He also chaired a high-level meeting at the airport to direct further action.

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the site soon after the incident, personally reviewed the on-ground situation, and instructed central agencies to provide all necessary support to the victims' families.

The Civil Aviation Minister expressed deep sorrow at the tragic loss of lives, acknowledging that the incident had shaken the entire nation. He extended his sympathies to all affected families, particularly those who lost young students in the crash. Reflecting on his personal experience of losing a parent in an accident, the Minister said he could relate to the anguish of those who were grieving.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated a 24x7 Control Room at its headquarters within hours of the incident, with personnel from DGCA, BCAS, CISF, and AAI coordinating efforts.

The government has issued clear instructions to Air India Management to extend comprehensive support to the families of those affected. Measures include immediate disbursement of ex gratia compensation; logistical and emotional support to the next of kin; deployment of senior Air India officials to meet and assist affected families; establishment of a dedicated support cell in Gatwick, London for British nationals and their families; assistance with documentation, travel arrangements, and hospital coordination for the injured.

The minister emphasised that this incident must be treated not only as a technical investigation but as a humanitarian priority, with every possible support extended to grieving families.

The Ministry urged the public and the media to refrain from speculation or unverified reporting.

“All official findings will be shared in a timely and transparent manner as investigations progress. The government remains focused on uncovering the truth and delivering justice to the affected families,” it added.

