Minister Kharge and BL Santosh argued on ‘X’ over Sanatan Dharma

Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge these days in the limelight due to his remarks on Sanatan Dharma and saying on X, “Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not a religion according to me..” The Karnataka minister was reacting to Udyanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma.” Stating this Kharge argued over the issue with BJP National Organizing Secretary BL Santosh. In his post on X Kharge said, “There have been many infections for over 1000 years and are still prevalent today, that discriminates between humans and denies them their dignity of being human.” Over this BJP National Secretary B. L. Santhosh reacted in a post on X and said, “So if there is an infection in somebody’s stomach, you chop off the head...??”Reacting to B. L. Santhosh’s post, Kharge posted on X, “So glad that B. L. Santhosh avare agrees that there is an infection that needs treatment. There have been many infections for over thousands of years and is still prevalent today that discriminates between humans and denies them their dignity of being a human.”

“I am not as intelligent as you are, but please enlighten me. Who put these rules in the society? What makes someone more righteous than the other? Who divided us on caste lines? Why certain people are untouchables? Why can’t they enter temples even now? – Who got in these practices that underline the inferior status of women? Who got in the caste-based social structure, which is unequal and oppressive?” he added.“No one intends to chop off the head, but one needs to cure the infection with equal rights and dignity to all. The only cure to all these infections is the Constitution to which your organization and you are against. You are from Karnataka, please spread the preachings of Guru Basavanna, it will help us built a more equitable society,” Kharge posted. In his latest post BL Santosh responded saying “Leftists , Naxals , Urban Naxals many of whom are in your close circles exploited the situation. Think with which way you want to associate with . This country & civilisation has robust internal correction mechanism which it has exhibited from time to time.”Kharge replied by asking who was subverting reforms that Buddha and Basavanna wanted to usher in. Earlier DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated. Several leaders of the Indian diaspora came down on the DMK leader and condemned his remarks.