Ministry of Panchayati Raj gears up to celebrate National Panchayat Awards Week from April 17 to 21

New Delhi [India], April 16 : The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will be celebrating National Panchayat Awards Week from April 17 to 21 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) 2.0 in the run-up to the National Panchayati Raj Day, said an official release.

According to the release, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has conceptualized a series of Thematic Conferences for the National Panchayat Awards Week on the theme "Panchayaton ke Sankalpon ki Siddhi ka Utsav" to celebrate this monumental occasion in the right spirit and in line with the AKAM 2.0 directives of adopting a "whole-of-society" and "whole-of-government" approach as well as enhancing the outreach of AKAM 2.0 to touch the lives of every Indian."

At the conference, representatives of high-performing Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) will not only receive their coveted Awards but will also deliberate and discuss their achievements in the presence of other stakeholders that can set examples for others to follow.

Informing about the National Panchayat Awards week, the release said, "The five-day National Panchayat Awards Week will commence with orgzing the 'National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats-cum-Award Ceremony' in New Delhi on Monday."

"The President of India has accorded her consent to inaugurate the 'National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats-cum-Award Ceremony' on 17th April 2023 to flag off the National Panchayat Awards Week, confer the National Panchayat Awards and address the august gathering on this occasion," added the release.

The National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats-cum-Award Ceremony is expected to witness the participation of more than 1,500 delegates from across the country.

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste, Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and other Senior Officers of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will also be present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor