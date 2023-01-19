Ministry or no, KK Shailaja remains a rockstar

New Delhi, Jan 19 "Now you are being clever. You want me to stand behind the gate so that the photograph becomes conceptual 'Shailaja is trapped because she does not have a ministry'. But I am not. So, I am not going behind the grill, but standing before it," she tells .

From authors to visitors, almost everyone wanted a selfie with her, with some hunting for pieces of paper to take her autograph. The laid-back Speakers' Lounge at the recently concluded Kerala Literature Festival

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor