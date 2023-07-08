Minor boy killed, 3 injured in gunfight in MP's Morena

Bhopal, July 8 A minor boy died and three other persons were reported injured in a gun fight over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday.

Heavy police personnel have been deployed at the village where the incident occurred.

As per the information, two neighbours had a long dispute over a portion of land in Morena, and a fresh exchange of words from both side led to be an ugly fight on Saturday. At first, people from both side hit on each other with sticks, but later they indulged in gunfight.

In the exchange of bullet guns, a 15-year-old boy reportedly died on spot, whole three others got injured. The gunfight ended after local police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Those got injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the local police.

Additional SP Morea Rai Singh Narwaria told the Press that the neighbours had a long dispute over a portion of land in the village. He said the firing took place early on Saturday.

"A minor boy died on spot due to bullet injury while three are admitted at hospital. A case has been registered against eight persons, and a search operation to nab the accused was underway," Morena SP said.

--IANS

