Minor girl from Tripura rescued from Rajasthan

Agartala, May 17 More than a year after a minor girl was taken away from her village in Tripura's Khowai district on the pretext of a job, she was rescued from Rajasthan by a state police team and one person arrested in this connection, an official said on Friday.

A police official said that a neighbour of the 15-year-old girl took her away from Singichara village in Khowai to Jaipur in April last year to engage her in domestic work but in January this year, some people forced her to marry a man in Rajasthan.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police on May 6 and then a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Champa Das went to Rajasthan, rescued the minor girl, arrested accused Ashok Kumar Chowdhury, 30, earlier this week and brought them back here on Thursday.

Police on Friday produced the accused in a local court in Khowai and the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The girl was also handed over to her family.

