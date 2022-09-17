Minor girl's body found in Assam village, villagers allege father is killer

Guwahati, Sep 17 The body of a 16-year-old girl, missing for the last three-four days, was recovered from a sugarcane field in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Chunpura village under Bakaliaghat police station of the district.

Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, Pushpraj Singh told that the villagers suspected something untoward incident may have happened to the girl. As her father had gone to his native place in Bihar, the village headman enquired with him and was told that she was with him in Bihar.

The SP said that the villagers were not ready to believe the father's version and continued their search for her. On Friday, when some of the villagers went to the field for cultivation-related work, they found an abnormality, dug a little more and unearthed the body. Police was then informed.

"We recovered the decomposed body of the girl and sent for the post-mortem. The father could not be traced and we are coordinating with the Bihar Police to catch him, the SP said.

A doctor who was suspected to do some treatment on the girl has been detained, according to the police.

Singh said the majority of household members of the deceased were missing and only two minors and the mother is there.

"The mother of the 16-yeard-old girl is specially-abled and hence we could not get any details from her," he said.

The villagers have alleged that the minor was killed by her own father.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason and they are waiting for the autopsy report. Meanwhile, the police are interrogating the doctor to find a clue in the case.

