Minor killed in J&K wall collapse

Srinagar, July 3 A 6-year old girl was killed and her father and grandfather injured when a wall collapsed in J&K's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

The brick wall collapse occurred in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian.

Sources said both the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

