Minor killed in J&K wall collapse

Srinagar, July 3 A 6-year old girl was killed and her father and grandfather injured when a wall collapsed in J&K's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

The brick wall collapse occurred in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian.

Sources said both the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor