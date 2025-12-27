Minorities do not feel safe in Bangladesh; protection must be ensured, says JDU’s Neeraj Kumar

New Delhi, Dec 27 Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Saturday strongly condemned the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, saying the situation for minorities in the neighbouring country is deeply alarming and requires urgent global attention.

Reacting to India’s condemnation of the incidents, Kumar said that violence rooted in religious intolerance undermines democracy and social harmony.

“The incidents occurring in Bangladesh are deeply tragic,” Neeraj Kumar said. “Wherever there is a state based on religion, democracy is strangled, and disputes arise between the majority and minority communities. Today, the situation in Bangladesh is such that minorities do not feel safe, and there are continuous instances of mob violence. Therefore, we appeal to all peace-loving nations around the world. India is taking the initiative, and the protection of minorities in Bangladesh must be ensured. No one should face discrimination on the basis of religion.”

His remarks come amid growing concern over a series of attacks on members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, which have triggered protests and strong reactions across India. Several political leaders and organisations have expressed anguish over what they describe as a deteriorating security situation for minorities in the neighbouring country.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also echoed similar concerns, alleging that violence against Hindus has been a long-standing issue. “Atrocities against Hindus have been occurring in Bangladesh ever since the country’s partition. Even in West Bengal, Hindus face similar attacks by the same groups, while the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remain silent,” Ghosh said.

The latest outrage follows the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, which sparked nationwide protests. In another incident, a Hindu man, who was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district on December 24, later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Amrit Mandal alias Samrat.

Earlier this week, demonstrations erupted across several parts of India over the killing of Das and allegations of continued atrocities against minorities under the Muhammad Yunus-led administration in Bangladesh. Protestors accused authorities in the neighbouring country of failing to ensure the safety of minority communities.

From Delhi to Kolkata, Bhopal and Hyderabad, various Hindu organisations and civil society groups staged demonstrations, demanding international intervention and stronger diplomatic pressure to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh. Protesters described the incidents as targeted attacks and urged the Indian government to continue raising the issue at global forums.

