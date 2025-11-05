Mirzapur Train Accident: 6 Killed After Being Hit by Kalka Mail Express While Crossing Tracks at Chunar Railway Station

At least six people were killed while crossing tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Wednesday, November 5. The accident took place at Chunar Railway Station after being hit by the Kalka Mail. According to reports, the accident occurred at around 9.30 am, when passengers were disembarking on the wrong side of the train and jumped onto the tracks.

At the time of the incident, passengers were reportedly getting off the Gomoh–Prayagraj Express train when they were struck by the Kalka Mail Express train arriving on platform number 3. Instead of deboarding onto the platform, they stepped down on the opposite side onto the track.

Also Read | Six pilgrims killed in train accident at UP’s Chunar station.

The victims were on their way to Varanasi to take part in Kartik Purnima festivities. SDRF and NDRF teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the information, and the rescue operation is currently underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragedy and directed officials to launch a relief operation and ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.