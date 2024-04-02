Misleading ads by Patanjali: SC rebukes Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for filing improper versions of affidavit

New Delhi, April 2 The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for filing improper versions of affidavits in response to the contempt notice it issued to the company over the continued publication of misleading advertisements.

A bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli observed that it would not accept the contention that Patanjali’s media department was not aware of the undertaking given to the Supreme Court in November last year.

Patanjali had earlier assured the top court that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, did not dispense with the personal appearance of the duo and ordered them to remain present on the next date of listing as well.

Ramdev and Balkrishna were summoned after Patanjali did not reply to the contempt notice issued by the apex court.

The Indian Medical Association has sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 – which prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.

Multiple FIRs were filed against the yoga guru and Patanjali founder Ramdev across several states over his controversial comments against allopathic treatment of Covid-19. In a video, he said: "More people have died due to allopathic medicines than due to lack of medical oxygen or shortage of beds."

