Missile-cum-ammunition Barge inducted into Navy

New Delhi, 28 Dec Indian Navy got a Barge equipped with missile-cum-ammunition system on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence said the Barge, LSAM 10, built by SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, was inducted on Thursday at the naval dockyards in Mumbai for. The induction ceremony was presided over by Cmde M.V. Raj Krishna.

The ministry said the contract for building this Barge was signed between the MoD and SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd on February 19, 2021.

Induction of these Barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles and ammunition to navy ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

These Barges are indigenously designed and built under relevant naval rules and regulation of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The model testing of the Barge during design stage was undertaken at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam.

These Barges are proud flag-bearers of the Make in India initiative of the Government of India, an official said.

