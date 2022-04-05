Missing Delhi teen found in UP's Chandausi

New Delhi, April 5 A 15-year-old girl who went missing from the national capital was finally found in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, a complaint regarding the missing teenager was received on March 2, following which the police registered an FIR under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mehrauli police station.

A senior Delhi-based journalist had also mentioned about the incident in one of his social media posts after which the matter came to light. "This 15 year old girl, XXXXXX, my driver's niece, has been missing from near the Paryavaran Complex in Saket (close to the Saket Court) since Saturday. She was last seen at 6pm. The Delhi Police are trying their best to find her. If anyone sees her, please DM me," the scribe had tweeted.

During the probe, the police found that the missing girl was seen with another girl, a friend, in a CCTV footage. The friend was then questioned, who after initially refusing to reveal the whereabouts of the girl, later broke down and told the police that her mother had taken away the girl.

The police then questioned the mother of the missing girl's friend, who disclosed that the girl was at her mother's house in Chandausi in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

The motive for the abduction is still not clear. "The interrogation of the accused is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south district) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The Delhi Police recovered the allegedly abducted girl Chandausi.

