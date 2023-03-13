Missing man found hanging from tree in UP

Kanpur, March 13 The body of a young man, who had gone missing on Saturday, has been found hanging from a banyan tree under mysterious circumstances in the outskirts of Kakwan area of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Zileydar Jatav (28), a resident of Kakwan town.

According to police, Zileydar had gone missing on Saturday morning, when he had left the house to a nearby field to answer nature's call.

He did not return home and his body was found hanging from a banyan tree near the water tank, at a distance of around three hundred meters from the house, on Sunday.

The kin, who reached the spot on the information, expressed the apprehension that some unidentified people apparently killed Zileydar and later hanged his body from a tree.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor