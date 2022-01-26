Missing Nepal woman traced by family through social media

Kanpur (UP), Jan 26 A 50-year-old Nepali woman was reunited with her family after almost 10 years through social media.

Punarkala, who belongs to a remote Dailekh village in Bindrasaini district in Nepal, had left home due to mental health issues after the death of her husband 10 years ago.

Her family thought they had lost her when she failed to return home.

Punarkala, however, was found by a Nepali watchman, Vasudeo, in Mainpuri district two months ago.

Vasudeo posted her picture and details on social media, which reached Nepal.

Her son, Mahesh, and daughter, Sushmita, came across the message and came to Mainpuri and identified her.

They took their mother back to Nepal on Monday.

Vasedeo, who works as a watchman, found the missing woman loitering near a bus stand in Kishni area of Mainpuri district about two months ago.

When he interacted with her, she gave information about herself. Vasudeo clicked her photo and shared it on social media.

In the meantime, the woman disappeared again from Kishni.

On the basis of information received from social media, the woman's family, including her son and daughter from Nepal, reached Kishni. A massive search was then conducted but the woman was not found.

Her family members put up posters of the woman in the area.

Finally, two days ago, the woman was spotted in the Bewar area of the district.

Another, Nepali man, living there, informed about the woman's presence on the number given in the poster.

Her son and daughter contacted Vasudeo and both the children met their mother and later left for Nepal with her.

Her son Mahesh and daughter Sushmita, said, "We are very happy to see our mother alive and thankful to Vasudeo who helped us in locating her."

