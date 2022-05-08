Misuse of SIM cards by terrorists: J&K SIA conducts searches in 19 places

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out searches in 19 places across Kashmir on Saturday.

"In the face of ever-increasing misuse of SIM cards by terrorists, their OGW associates, narcotics smugglers and other criminals, SIA in 11 different FIR cases carried out searches of 19 premises spread all over Kashmir", tweeted J&K police.

"A majority of the premises belonged to Point of Sale (POS) vendors who sold these cards in violation of Department of Telecom regulations and in a manner that amounts to forgery and cheating", added police in another tweet.

The SIA has filed 11 different FIR cases related to the misuse of SIM cards by terrorists, their OGW (overground workers) associates, narcotics smugglers and other criminals informed Jammu and Kashmir police.

In three cases, preliminary evidence strongly indicated that SIM cards were procured to help terrorists in maintaining their communication with their handlers across the border and other modules inside Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

During the searches, incriminating material such as electronic gadgets including 37 sim cards, five laptops, three hard drives, one pen drive, one external hard disk, one Wi-Fi router and some documents have been seized, informed J&K police through Tweet.

Meanwhile, an unarmed policeman Ghulam Hassan who was shot at by terrorists at the Aiwa Bridge area of Ali Jan Road in Srinagar on Saturday morning succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a policeman succumbed to his injuries at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar's Soura.

( With inputs from ANI )

