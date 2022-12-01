MIT to open 50 drone pilot training centres across TN

Chennai, Dec 1 Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) will open fifty drone flying training centres across Tamil Nadu.

MIT, which is a pioneer in training aspirants on drone flying, has already trained 500 drone pilots.

The Centre for Aerospace Research (CFAR) department in the institute will be conducting the training programme for potential drone flyers.

Notably, there are 35 Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved drone flying training centres in the country and the MIT establishing 50 more in Tamil Nadu will increase the interest for drones in the state.

Sources in the Madras Institute of Technology told said that there is a huge demand for drone pilots in the state and that the training in drone flying would fetch good revenue for the institute.

Interestingly, people from various backgrounds ranging from agriculturists, students, engineers, doctors and even senior bureaucrats are joining for the training programme. The centre has all the facilities to provide training in operating small and medium-category drones and this is an added attraction for all categories of people to join the training institute.

The Madras Institute of Technology is now in the process of garnering the necessary approvals from all the concerned departments to open the fifty new centres.

