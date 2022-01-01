Mizoram cop fires on father-son duo who came from Tripura in search of work

A 39-year-old man and his 18-year-old son from Tripura were allegedly shot by a Mizoram cop in the territory of Mizoram while the duo crossed the state borders in search of work on Friday.

As per the available information, the policeman opened fire followed by a scuffle, said Superintendent of Police North Tripura district Bhanupada Chakraborty.

Chakraborty also clarified that these were all preliminary information and all the pertinent information regarding the matter is still to be ascertained.

However, the father Ramai Reang had returned to Tripura and been receiving treatment at North Tripura district hospital Dharmanagar while his son was referred to an Aizawl-based hospital for better treatment.

According to local sources, the father son-duo was hired by Mizoram police as wage workers from Tripura. Ramai who spoke to media persons from the hospital bed at Dharmanagar alleged that a policeman whom he called Mazela fired at them all of a sudden when they were leaving the place.

He said the Mizoram police officer allegedly called them at around 10 am on Friday to work in his garden. At 12:30 pm, the father and son reached Mazela's garden in Mizoram. Upon arrival, they were asked to buy liquor for Mazela and when they were leaving to fetch it, he went on a shooting spree targeting them.

They hardly got a chance to save themselves as the policeman was firing repeatedly. During the firing Ratendra sustained a total of three bullet injuries on his shoulder, leg and on belly and could not run away from the spot of occurrence. On the other hand, Raimai sustained injuries on his leg but succeeded in escaping from the spot dodging the firing.

He crossed the borders and somehow reached Khedachhara Hospital in Tripura. The hospital authorities informed Khedachhara police station and Khedachhara police station contacted Vangmun police station for necessary action. From there, Ramai was shifted to Dharmanagar Hospital in an ambulance.

A CT scan in the hospital confirmed that he received a bullet injury on his leg. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dharmanagar Hospital. Police sources toldthat they are day labourers by profession and often migrate from Tripura to Mizoram for work purposes.

( With inputs from ANI )

