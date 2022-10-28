Mizoram government engineer held for circulating forged office order

Aizawl, Oct 28 Police arrested a top Mizoram engineer for forging signature of Aizawl district Deputy Commissioner declaring that all offices will be closed on October 25 due to inclement weather caused by cyclone Sitrang, officials said on Friday.

A police official said that the forged order was widely circulated through the social media.

This fake document caused many people to believe that offices would be closed on this day causing widespread public alarm, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Aizawl District Isaac C. Lalrempuia filed an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station after which police investigated the case and arrested Lalsangliana, Superintending Engineer (SE), PWD on Thursday.

However, the arrested engineer was released on bail as the accused had obtained anticipatory bail beforehand.

Mizoram Police in a statement urged the people to refrain from forging important government documents, disseminate such forged documents or rumours as this can lead to serious legal consequences which are also evident from similar cases in the past.

