Mizoram logs 1,116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Mizoram during the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public relations informed on Saturday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,58,368, including 9,608 active cases.

The positivity rate is 19.35 per cent.

The recovery tally in the state stands at 1,48,182. However, with the addition of new fatalities, the death toll in the state mounted to 578.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor