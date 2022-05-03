MLA Saryu Roy booked in Jharkhand COVID incentive row

A case has been registered against an independent MLA Saryu Roy in the matter linked to his allegations against Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta of misusing COVID-19 funds.

Ranchi Police informed that an FIR has been filed against Roy under Official Secrets Act and Section 409/379/411/120B and 420 of the IPC at Doranda Police Station on the complaint of the State Health Department.

On April 13, Roy had written a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanding action against the Health Minister accusing him of illegally taking huge financial incentives in the form of a salary for 60 persons in the health minister's cell including himself, his personal assistant and other staff.

Following these allegations, Gupta had sent a legal notice to Roy through his advocate demanding an unconditional apology within three days from the date of receipt of the notice, "or be ready to face legal consequences for tarnishing the image".

In the legal notice, Gupta called the allegation "false and baseless news" and demanded an unconditional public apology.

In response, Roy had issued a statement saying that the notice is not worth replying to. "Let him initiate legal proceedings against me," Roy said. Further, the health minister also announced not to take the incentive amount for this cell.

"I am holding a constitutional position and having a public life is my duty. I have decided to cancel the incentive amount on moral grounds and distribute it among those who need it the most," Gupta had said.

Jharkhand cabinet had approved the proposals regarding giving one-month extra salary to health department workers and corona warriors who had worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor