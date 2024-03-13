MNS warns MP Rahul Gandhi against anti-Veer Savarkar remarks in Mumbai rally

Mumbai, March 13 Ahead of the INDIA bloc’s mega rally on March 17 in Mumbai, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday warned Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, against making any objectionable comments against revolutionary Vinayak D Savarkar.

Talking to the media MNS Spokesperson, Sandeep Deshpande, referred to the Congress MP’s known opposition to the Hindutva ideologue.

“We are making it absolutely clear… If Rahul Gandhi makes any defamatory statements or objectionable remarks against Swatantryaveer Savarkar, then the 14 crore people of Maharashtra will not allow him to move around the state,” said Deshpande.

He said the MNS will not oppose the Congress-INDIA bloc rally at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park (CSM Park) -- which is opposite the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Memorial in Dadar west - but will not tolerate it if the former Congress President makes unsavoury remarks against the Hindutva idol.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, made light of Deshpande’s remarks and said the party was speaking without enjoying any mass credibility.

“Injustice is being meted out to the Marathis daily and only the Shiv Sena (UBT) is fighting for their cause… The MNS is talking on behalf of the Gujarati lobby,” said Raut dismissively.

A Mumbai Congress leader also questioned the locus standi and credentials of the MNS in issuing such warnings to MP Rahul Gandhi, saying the party will not be cowed down by such utterances.

The MNS’ ultimatum came as the MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Maharashtra at Nandurbar on Tuesday, and traversed through Dhule on Wednesday.

The yatra is scheduled to terminate in Mumbai at the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar followed by a mammoth rally of the national Opposition leaders, formally kickstarting the INDIA bloc’s Lok Sabha election campaign, on March 17 at the CSM Park.

