Mob torches police vehicle following accident on NH 116 in Bengal's East Midnapur

A mob on Friday torched a police vehicle after one person was killed and seven were left injured in an accident on the National Highway 116B between Daisai and Telipukur area under Marishada Police Station limits in West Bengal's East Midnapur district.

Following the incident, a fire tender reached the site and doused the fire. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters from the national highway. The police also arrested five people for setting a police vehicle on fire.

Speaking to reporters, Amarnath K, Superintendent of Police, East Midnapur district said, "An accident occurred on NH 116 B. A sand truck coming from Contai towards Nandakumar and truck slowed down after seeing police vehicle, at the same time a Contai- Howrah passenger bus was coming in high speed and the bus driver was not able to control, dashed the truck and came to the opposite line resulting in a head-on collision with an auto which was coming from the opposite line."

"One died and seven injured. A police vehicle torched and five people arrested in connection with this," the SP added.

( With inputs from ANI )

