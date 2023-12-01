Mobile tower stolen in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi, Dec 1 In a bizarre incident, a 50-metre-high mobile tower, weighing over 10 tonnes has been stolen at the Ujjaini village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, the police said.

A technician reported the matter to police only on November 29 but his complaint states that the tower was found missing on March 31.

Police have lodged an FIR -- under IPC's Section 379 (theft) -- based on his complaint. Not just the tower, but a shelter, electrical fitting, and other equipment -- all part of the mobile tower assembly -- worth over Rs 8.5 lakh, were gone, the technician said in the complaint.

The incident kept police busy on Thursday, as a team from Sandipan Ghat police station inspected the site and recorded statements of the land owner and locals.

The technician, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, said in his complaint that his company installed a tower in the field of one Ubaid Ullah, at Ujjaini village in Kaushambi district, in January this year.

Yadav said when he visited the spot for inspection on March 31, 2023, the entire tower, along with other paraphernalia, was gone without a trace.

