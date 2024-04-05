Model Code of Conduct Violation: Chandrababu Naidu Gets Notice for 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu for 'derogatory' remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.According to the poll panel's notice, Naidu violated the Model Code of Conduct during his campaign speeches in Andhra Pradesh on March 31.

The notice was issued following a complaint filed by Lella Appi Reddy, State General Secretary of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), and another person. During his rallies in Yemmiganur, Markapuram and Bapatla constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu used "derogatory" language with reference to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.He allegedly referred to the YSRCP leader with terms like "monster", "thief", "animal", "betrayer of the people", and an "evildoer", and others.

Naidu's speeches were provided to the Election Commission in a pendrive and after going through them all, the poll panel determined that his remarks violated the poll code.Chandrababu Naidu has been given 48 hours to provide an explanation.