Moderate quake in Meghalaya, no damage reported

Shillong, June 13 A moderate quake, measuring 4 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills and adjoining areas on Monday but no loss of life and damage to property has been reported so far.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the tremors were also felt in adjoining areas of Assam and the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Disaster management officials in Shillong said that there have been no reports of any injury or damage to property so far.

Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried. Seismologists consider the northeast region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

